Retired Gainesville High baseball coach, athletics director Wayne Vickery to have number retired at Ivey-Watson

Gainesville High is set to honor one of its most distinguished.

On March 30, before a region baseball game at Ivey-Watson Field, longtime Red Elephants baseball coach and athletics director Wayne Vickery will have his No. 18 retired at the same stadium where his clubs won five state championships between 1996-2002.

Vickery has spent 40 of his 42 years in education at Gainesville High.

During his 20 seasons as Gainesville’s baseball coach, Vickery had a 470-129 record and claimed 13 region championships before retiring from the baseball diamond after the 2008 season.

As athletics director for 14 years, Vickery's Red Elephants teams won 81 region championships and 13 state championships, including the 2012 Class 5A football state title.

“Coach Vickery has long been an ambassador and advocate for Gainesville athletics,” Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey said. “We are excited to be able to honor him for not only his baseball wins, his many state championships, but also his service to the Gainesville athletic department.”

Vickery was hired early in the 1989 season when then-coach Don Golden left to take the position as head football coach at Jackson County.

Along with great players and assistant coaches, Vickery said he was the beneficiary of good luck, too. During his five state championship seasons, 24 of the 25 playoff series were held at Ivey-Watson Field, he said in a 2009 story.

His most accomplished player, Micah Owings, went on to to play seven seasons in the big leagues, smashed a state-record 69 home runs during his career and went 24-2 on the mound with the Red Elephants.

“Great players make great coaches,” Vickery said. “And I’ve been blessed to have great players and coaches to help me along the way.

“From Tony Herrington when I first started (as baseball coach), to Deuce and Rhett Roark, and then to finish my career with Mike Pruitt, Cris Carpenter and Jeremy Kemp. What a bunch of great assistant coaches over the years.”

Compiled by Bill Murphy