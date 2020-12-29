Lanierland: McCall paces North Hall girls to 60-22 win against West Hall

The North Hall girls basketball team began its Lanierland title defense by smothering West Hall in Monday evening’s first-round matchup, holding the Lady Spartans to just a point in the first quarter before eventually rolling to a 60-22 win.
Rylee McCall scored 8 points to lead the Lady Trojans offensively in a game where 12 different players showed up on the scoresheet but nobody broke double-digits scoring individually. Blanca Mallak contributed 7 to pace West Hall.
The game started out about as well as North Hall Could have hoped. The Lady Trojans got 3s from Lexi Jarrard and Kate Swanson on the offensive end, and nearly blanked the Lady Spartans defensively, giving up nothing more than a Riley Harkin free throw in a 16-1 first quarter.
North Hall kept things going with a 12-2 run to start the second quarter that put the Lady Trojans on top 28-3. The defending champions led by 23 at the halftime break, and West Hall did not have the firepower to get back into the game.
Mallak connected on a pair of second-half 3s to give the Lady Spartans some brief life, but the deficit was simply too much for West Hall to fully overcome.
Up next, North Hall faces Gainesville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. West Hall faces Cherokee Bluff at 2 p.m. in the consolation round.