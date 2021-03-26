On Friday, Lakeview Academy senior Skyler Thellman signed a baseball scholarship with the University of Dayton. Thellman is ranked in the Top 500 nationally by Perfect Game and is a 2021 Baseball Factory/Under Armour Preseason All American and 2020 and 2021 Rawlings All American-Southeast Region.
Lakeview Academy's Skyler Thellman signs baseball scholarship to University of Dayton
