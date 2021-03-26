BREAKING
Lakeview Academy's Skyler Thellman signs baseball scholarship to University of Dayton
Skyler Thellman
Lakeview Academy's Skyler Thellman signed Friday to play baseball at the University of Dayton. Photo courtesy Sondra Berry

On Friday, Lakeview Academy senior Skyler Thellman signed a baseball scholarship with the University of Dayton. Thellman is ranked in the Top 500 nationally by Perfect Game and is a 2021 Baseball Factory/Under Armour Preseason All American and 2020 and 2021 Rawlings All American-Southeast Region.

