High school tennis: Gainesville boys sweep Winder-Barrow

The Gainesville boys tennis team (5-1, 3-0 Region 8-6A) won all five matches in a region tilt Monday evening against Winder-Barrow.

Philip Mady, Dylan Pineda and Truett Keener all won singles matches, while teams of Caleb Anderson/Charlie Burns and Andrew Elliott/Samuel Holt took home wins in doubles.

Up next, the Red Elephants will take on Riverside Military Academy on Thursday at Longwood Park.

BUFORD BOYS 5, JOHNSON 0: The Wolves are now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in region play. Buford will host Walnut Grove today.

BUFORD GIRLS 5, JOHNSON 0: The Lady Wolves are now 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play. Buford will host Walnut Grove today.