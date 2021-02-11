High school tennis: Gainesville boys, girls pick up wins against Cherokee Bluff

The Gainesville boys topped Cherokee Bluff 5-0 on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.
In singles, Phillip Mady, Kamyaab Cornett and Truett Keener were winners for the Red Elephants. In doubles, Charlie Burns/Caleb Anderson and Andrew Elliot/Samuel Holt were victorious for Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 3, CHEROKEE BLUFF 2: Callie Patterson and Lilly Winston won in singles for the Lady Red Elephants on Wednesday.
At No. 2 doubles, Madeline Gruhn and Kate Abernathy were winners for Gainesville.
JOHNSON BOYS 3, BANKS COUNTY 2: Adrian Blankenship and Leandro Cupps won in singles for the Knights on Wednesday. In doubles, Johan Vargas/Jesus Valles won for Johnson.
BANKS COUNTY GIRLS 4, JOHNSON 1: Lucy Bagwell won in singles for the Lady Knights on Wednesday.
