High school soccer: Filson's five goals pace Lakeview Academy girls in 11-3 victory

Millie Filson had five goals for the Lakeview Academy girls in an 11-3 win against North Hall on Tuesday. Also for Lakeview Academy (1-2), Sara Nivens and Annie Nivens each scored twice. For North Hall, Michelle Tymchuk had a pair of goals.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Johnson on Friday.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 2, NORTH HALL 2: Whit Coyle and Sam Perrott each scored for the Lions (0-2-2) on Tuesday. Lewis Coyle had 12 saves in goal for Lakeview Academy.
