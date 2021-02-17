By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school soccer: Filson's five goals pace Lakeview Academy girls in 11-3 victory
Millie Filson had five goals for the Lakeview Academy girls in an 11-3 win against North Hall on Tuesday. Also for Lakeview Academy (1-2), Sara Nivens and Annie Nivens each scored twice. For North Hall, Michelle Tymchuk had a pair of goals. 

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Johnson on Friday. 

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 2, NORTH HALL 2: Whit Coyle and Sam Perrott each scored for the Lions (0-2-2) on Tuesday. Lewis Coyle had 12 saves in goal for Lakeview Academy.

