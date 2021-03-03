High school highlights: Lakeview Academy baseball wins; Flowery Branch and North Hall dominate in tennis

Conley Millwood pitched two spotless innings in relief for Lakeview Academy with three strikeouts as it beat East Hall 6-3 on Tuesday. Tanner Allen got the start and threw four innings and allowed three runs with five strikeouts to earn the victory.
Jesse Whiting drove in two runs with a double, while Parker Allen had a single, two walks and scored twice.
Millwood added a two-run single for the Lions.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces King’s Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The tennis season started slow for both teams at North Hall, but it took a turn in the right direction with 5-0 wins in boys and girls play against West Hall to open Region 7-3A competition on Tuesday.
For the Trojans boys, Clay Martin, Nate Marshall and Jaycob Wagner all won in straight sets. In doubles, Hunter Pierce/Luis Delgado and Austin Wallhausen/Stephen Sartain won for North Hall.
The Lady Trojans were equally successful, thanks to singles wins by Gabbie Jenkins, Riley Morgan and Callie Clark. Ana Grace Stephens/Anna Reeves and Ali Moore/Kayla Miller won for North Hall.
North Hall’s boys are girls both stand at 1-4 overall, 1-0 in region.
Up next, North Hall faces Elbert County on Wednesday.
FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 5, EAST HALL 0: Will Hernandez, Jack Thomas and Caden Caldwell all won in straight sets for the Falcons on Tuesday.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 5, EAST HALL 0: Alyssa McSpadden, Sandra Hernandez and Julianna Velaj all won in straight sets for the Lady Falcons on Tuesday. Also winning in straight sets were the doubles team of Katie Martin and Savannah Regnier.
JOHNSON BOYS 3, WALNUT GROVE 2: Allan Garcia and Leandro Cupps won in singles, while the doubles pair of Levi McBride/Sebastian Perez were victorious to solidify the win in region play Tuesday for the Knights.
Soccer
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 8, LUMPKIN COUNTY 2: Sara Nivens and Millie Filson each produced hat tricks for the Lady Lions on Tuesday. McKenna Filson and Hannah Perkins each added one score for the Lady Lions.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 4, LUMPKIN COUNTY 0: Whit Coyle scored three goals, while Sam Perrott added one goal for the Lions on Tuesday.
Basketball
LOVEJOY GIRLS 49, BUFORD 42: Ava Grace Watson had a team-high 16 points for the Lady Wolves (26-1) in the state quarterfinals Tuesday at the Buford City Arena. Buford made 6 of 26 attempts behind the 3-point line. With the loss, Buford’s season is finished and snapped a streak of seven straight trips to the state semifinals.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com