High school highlights: Lakeview Academy baseball wins; Flowery Branch and North Hall dominate in tennis

Conley Millwood pitched two spotless innings in relief for Lakeview Academy with three strikeouts as it beat East Hall 6-3 on Tuesday. Tanner Allen got the start and threw four innings and allowed three runs with five strikeouts to earn the victory.

Jesse Whiting drove in two runs with a double, while Parker Allen had a single, two walks and scored twice.

Millwood added a two-run single for the Lions.

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces King’s Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Friday.