High school golf: Gainesville boys, North Hall girls hold commanding leads following first round of Hall County Championship

One shot into Monday’s first round of the Hall County golf Championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club, things were not looking good for the Gainesville boys.

Red Elephants’ golfer Zayne Hilderbrand hooked his opening tee shot left into a thicket of trees, forcing him to take an early stroke penalty. Immediately after the errant shot landed out of bounds, Hilderbrand looked to his teammate Sam Patterson, who supplied some much needed words of encouragement.

“He looked at me and told me not to fret,” Hilderbrand said. “That’s a common term we use when we hit a bad shot. Just don’t let it affect the next one.”

Patterson was right not to panic.

After dropping a ball, Hilderbrand went up and down to salvage a par on the first hole. He and Patterson pushed each other throughout the round, both finishing with a 2-over 38 to lead the field individually one day into the Hall County championship.

Gainesville also leads the event as a team on the boys side with a 13-over 157 cumulative score that puts the Red Elephants 10 strokes ahead of the rest of the competition.

Cherokee Bluff slotted into second with a 23-over 167, and North Hall, Lakeview Academy and Riverside Military Academy rounded out the top five after one day.

With a firm hold on first place and only nine holes left to play, Patterson said he and the rest of the Gainesville golfers are confident going into the home stretch of the event.

“I think we know we can win this,” Patterson said. “If we just keep playing our game, we should be OK.”

On the girls side, North Hall carries a similarly commanding advantage into the second round.

Defending Hall County individual champion Mikayla Dubnik hit the low score of the day for both boys and girls, shooting a 1-under 35 to power the Lady Trojans to a 19-shot lead over second place Gainesville. Dubnik’s opening round total put her nine strokes ahead of teammate Lyric Sanford and West Hall’s Rachael DeVall, who finished tied for second on the girls side of the bracket.

As a team, Flowery Branch finished right behind the Lady Red Elephants for third, following by West Hall and Cherokee Bluff.

Despite dominating the opening round, Dubnik saw plenty of room for improvement going into the second day of the event.

“I didn’t hit many approach shots well today,” she said. “Putting was a big part of my game. If I could get it within a couple feet with my putts, I was in pretty good shape.”

And while she appears well on her way to a second consecutive individual title at the Hall County championship, Dubnik maintained that she was more pleased with the team’s cumulative 126 than her own first-round mark.

“I’m more excited for this team,” she said. “My team has come a long way from last year. I’m really excited to see how tomorrow goes.”