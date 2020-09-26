By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: West Hall holds off Chestatee 14-8
West Hall quarterback Clayton Jenkins rolls out with the ball looking downfield Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, during the first half of the Spartans game with East Hall at Spartan Field. - photo by Scott Rogers

Clayton Jenkins scored on a run from the 1 late in the first half, putting West Hall ahead by two scores as it held on to a 14-8 win against Chestatee on Friday. The Spartans (2-1) had three second half turnovers. Ethan Clark and Elijah Pruitt had third quarter interceptions for the War Eagles (0-3). 

Chestatee was playing without starting quarterback Christian Charles. Backup Luke Bornhost orchestrated a second-half touchdown for the War Eagles. 

Up next, Chestatee hosts North Hall on Friday. After a bye, West Hall visits North Hall on October 9.

