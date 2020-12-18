By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: North Hall's Clark Howell picked as Region 7-3A Player of the Year
Cherokee Bluff's Guevara and Little; North Hall's Telander also earn superlatives
North Hall
North Hall's Clark Howell runs against North Murray during the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday in Gainesville.

On Friday, North Hall senior running back Clark Howell earned Player of the Year honors in Region 7-3A. 

In 2020, Howell finished with 1,775 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Trojans, including 233 yards and two scores in a first-round playoff win against North Murray on Nov. 28 in Gainesville. 

Also from Hall County, sophomore Jeremiah Telander, from North Hall, was picked as Defensive Player of the Year. Cherokee Bluff’s Eli Little was named Special Teams Player of the Year, while Bears junior Mateo Guevara was Lineman of the Year. 

White County quarterback J. Ben Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year, while his teammate, Darius Cannon, was Athlete of the Year. 


First Team

Quarterback

Zach Holtzclaw Dawson County


Running back

Isaiah Grindle Dawson County

Silas Mulligan White County

Jayquan Smith Cherokee Bluff


Wide receiver

Jaden Gibson Dawson County

Jaylon Justice Cherokee Bluff

Rodrigo Lopez West Hall

Dakota Sonnichsen Dawson County


Tight end

Eric Gohman Cherokee Bluff


Offensive line

Reagan Byrd West Hall

Ricky Hicks Lumpkin County

Jarrett Latty North Hall

Dawson Stephens Gilmer

Devin Sullens White County

JD Trowell White County


Defense

Defensive line

Cade Adams Dawson County

Drew Allison Lumpkin County

Tilil Blackwell West Hall

Tyler Gatlin Gilmer

Kevin Rochester North Hall

Myka Smith Cherokee Bluff


Linebacker

Garrett Davis Cherokee Bluff

Zion McMullen White County

Kade Moledor Dawson County

Brayden Nance Cherokee Bluff

Shakye Shaw West Hall


Defensive back

Shad Dabney Cherokee Bluff

Reece Dockery White County

Sam Holcomb West Hall

Brandon Lantz Dawson County

Spencer Smith Gilmer

Jaden White West Hall


Special Teams

Kicker

Caleb Bonesteel Dawson County

Punter

Seth Darling Gilmer

Playmaker

Kalab Wyatt North Hall


Second Team

Quarterback

Sabastian Irons Cherokee Bluff


Running back

Josiah Henriques West Hall

Kobe Stonecipher Gilmer

Charles Tolbert Cherokee Bluff


Wide receiver

Will Kiker Gilmer

Tyler Lane Dawson County

Caleb Norrell Lumpkin County

Deakon Phillips Cherokee Bluff

Cooper Turner White County


Tight end

Andrew Malin West Hall


Offensive line

Austin Cooper North Hall

Hershel Defoor Gilmer

Brayden Kenney Dawson County

Alex Garcia White County

Riley McCord Dawson County

Cason Moore Cherokee Bluff


Defense

Defensive line

Logan Berry Dawson County

Dakota Collins Cherokee Bluff

Baker Dyer North Hall

Ashton White Gilmer

Jaquezz Williams White County


Linebacker

Kyke Allison Gilmer

Austin Atha North Hall

Hayden McKenny Dawson County

Nick Strum West Hall

Alex Thornton White County

Kincade Weaver Dawson County


Defensive back

Jonathan Hall West Hall

Jared Hoch Lumpkin County

Tanner Kirk Lumpkin County

Branden Jenkins Gilmer

Ajay Jones North Hall

Sam Stribling Cherokee Bluff

Jamir Tolbert Cherokee Bluff


Special Teams

Kicker

Mason Gill Cherokee Bluff

Punter

Bradford Puryear North Hall

Playmaker

Noah Legault West Hall

