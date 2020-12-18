High school football: North Hall's Clark Howell picked as Region 7-3A Player of the Year

On Friday, North Hall senior running back Clark Howell earned Player of the Year honors in Region 7-3A.
In 2020, Howell finished with 1,775 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Trojans, including 233 yards and two scores in a first-round playoff win against North Murray on Nov. 28 in Gainesville.
Also from Hall County, sophomore Jeremiah Telander, from North Hall, was picked as Defensive Player of the Year. Cherokee Bluff’s Eli Little was named Special Teams Player of the Year, while Bears junior Mateo Guevara was Lineman of the Year.
White County quarterback J. Ben Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year, while his teammate, Darius Cannon, was Athlete of the Year.
First Team
Quarterback
Zach Holtzclaw Dawson County
Running back
Isaiah Grindle Dawson County
Silas Mulligan White County
Jayquan Smith Cherokee Bluff
Wide receiver
Jaden Gibson Dawson County
Jaylon Justice Cherokee Bluff
Rodrigo Lopez West Hall
Dakota Sonnichsen Dawson County
Tight end
Eric Gohman Cherokee Bluff
Offensive line
Reagan Byrd West Hall
Ricky Hicks Lumpkin County
Jarrett Latty North Hall
Dawson Stephens Gilmer
Devin Sullens White County
JD Trowell White County
Defense
Defensive line
Cade Adams Dawson County
Drew Allison Lumpkin County
Tilil Blackwell West Hall
Tyler Gatlin Gilmer
Kevin Rochester North Hall
Myka Smith Cherokee Bluff
Linebacker
Garrett Davis Cherokee Bluff
Zion McMullen White County
Kade Moledor Dawson County
Brayden Nance Cherokee Bluff
Shakye Shaw West Hall
Defensive back
Shad Dabney Cherokee Bluff
Reece Dockery White County
Sam Holcomb West Hall
Brandon Lantz Dawson County
Spencer Smith Gilmer
Jaden White West Hall
Special Teams
Kicker
Caleb Bonesteel Dawson County
Punter
Seth Darling Gilmer
Playmaker
Kalab Wyatt North Hall
Second Team
Quarterback
Sabastian Irons Cherokee Bluff
Running back
Josiah Henriques West Hall
Kobe Stonecipher Gilmer
Charles Tolbert Cherokee Bluff
Wide receiver
Will Kiker Gilmer
Tyler Lane Dawson County
Caleb Norrell Lumpkin County
Deakon Phillips Cherokee Bluff
Cooper Turner White County
Tight end
Andrew Malin West Hall
Offensive line
Austin Cooper North Hall
Hershel Defoor Gilmer
Brayden Kenney Dawson County
Alex Garcia White County
Riley McCord Dawson County
Cason Moore Cherokee Bluff
Defense
Defensive line
Logan Berry Dawson County
Dakota Collins Cherokee Bluff
Baker Dyer North Hall
Ashton White Gilmer
Jaquezz Williams White County
Linebacker
Kyke Allison Gilmer
Austin Atha North Hall
Hayden McKenny Dawson County
Nick Strum West Hall
Alex Thornton White County
Kincade Weaver Dawson County
Defensive back
Jonathan Hall West Hall
Jared Hoch Lumpkin County
Tanner Kirk Lumpkin County
Branden Jenkins Gilmer
Ajay Jones North Hall
Sam Stribling Cherokee Bluff
Jamir Tolbert Cherokee Bluff
Special Teams
Kicker
Mason Gill Cherokee Bluff
Punter
Bradford Puryear North Hall
Playmaker
Noah Legault West Hall