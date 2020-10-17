High school football: North Hall tops White County with last-second field goal by Luke Brown

North Hall's Luke Brown was true on a 17-yard field goal as time expired, sending it to a 34-31 win against White County on Friday in Cleveland. Brown also connected on a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Trojans (3-3, 2-0 Region 7-3A). Trailing by 10 in the first quarter, North Hall got on the board with Bradford Puryear's 62-yard touchdown pass to Ajay Jones.
Early in the second quarter, North Hall took the lead with Clark Howell's 10-yard scoring run.
Puryear added a 7-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Kevin Rochester.
There were seven lead changes in the game.
Howell had a game-high 143 yards rushing for the Trojans, while Rochester added 86 on the ground.
White County senior quarterback J. Ben Haynes was out of action. In his place, Riley Stancil completed 12 of 23 throws for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Darius Cannon had 251 yards receiving for White County.
Up next, North Hall faces Lumpkin County on Oct. 23 in Dahlonega.