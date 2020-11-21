High school football: North Hall takes down Dawson County, 34-21, to wrap up regular season

For consecutive seasons, the playoffs will start at home for North Hall.
On Friday, the Trojans (6-4, 5-1 Region 7-3A) had two first-quarter rushing scores and held on to beat Dawson County 34-21 in Gainesville. The win secures the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and a home playoff game, which will be Nov. 27 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.
In the first quarter, Clark Howell ran it in from the 1, then Kevin Rochester added a 31-yard scoring run to put the Trojans ahead 14-0. Howell finished the game with 20 carries for 145 yards, along with a rushing score in both the second and third quarter.
North Hall quarterback Bradford Puryear ran it in for a 44-yard score in the fourth quarter and had 107 yards on the ground.
Rochester added eight runs for 92 yards.
On defense, Ajay Jones had a pair of interceptions for the Trojans.
For Dawson County, quarterback Zach Holtzclaw had a 32-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Tyler Lane, then ran it in for a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Holtzclaw completed 28 of 39 throws for 260 yards.
With the loss, Dawson County will go on the road to open the playoffs as the No. 3 seed from Region 7-3A.