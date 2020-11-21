High school football: North Hall takes down Dawson County, 34-21, to wrap up regular season

For consecutive seasons, the playoffs will start at home for North Hall.

On Friday, the Trojans (6-4, 5-1 Region 7-3A) had two first-quarter rushing scores and held on to beat Dawson County 34-21 in Gainesville. The win secures the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and a home playoff game, which will be Nov. 27 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.