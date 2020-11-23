By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Lanier Christian Academy falls in eight-man, Division-II state championship
Lanier Christian
Members of the Lanier Christian Academy football tease pose for a photo after the eight-man state championship game Friday, Nov. 20.

On Friday, the Lanier Christian Academy eight-man football team lost to Pinecrest Academy in the GAPPS Division-II championship, 44-18. 

In 2020, the Lightning won their first home playoff game in school history, and also appeared in the state championship for the first time. Senior quarterback Andrew Perry will play in the GAPPS Junior-Senior Bowl on Dec. 5. 

Also for Lanier Christian, senior Wyatt Cash and junior Gabe Jaramillo were All-Region selections, while Perry and Isaiah Williams garnered All-State honors. 


