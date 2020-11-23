High school football: Lanier Christian Academy falls in eight-man, Division-II state championship

On Friday, the Lanier Christian Academy eight-man football team lost to Pinecrest Academy in the GAPPS Division-II championship, 44-18.
In 2020, the Lightning won their first home playoff game in school history, and also appeared in the state championship for the first time. Senior quarterback Andrew Perry will play in the GAPPS Junior-Senior Bowl on Dec. 5.
Also for Lanier Christian, senior Wyatt Cash and junior Gabe Jaramillo were All-Region selections, while Perry and Isaiah Williams garnered All-State honors.