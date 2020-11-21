High school football: Gainesville locks up playoff spot with 17-0 win against North Forsyth

A couple big plays for Gainesville turned an otherwise tedious night into a huge win against North Forsyth to wrap up the regular season Friday at City Park Stadium. Naim Cheeks ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, followed by a huge interception by Chamarion Bush late in the third quarter for the Red Elephants to lock up a 17-0 win.

With the win, Gainesville (6-4, 4-2 Region 6-7A) will open the postseason as the No. 3 seed and will go on the road to open the playoffs Nov. 27. To open the state tournament, the Red Elephants will visit the loser of the Norcross/Archer game from Friday.