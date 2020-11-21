High school football: Gainesville locks up playoff spot with 17-0 win against North Forsyth

A couple big plays for Gainesville turned an otherwise tedious night into a huge win against North Forsyth to wrap up the regular season Friday at City Park Stadium. Naim Cheeks ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, followed by a huge interception by Chamarion Bush late in the third quarter for the Red Elephants to lock up a 17-0 win.
With the win, Gainesville (6-4, 4-2 Region 6-7A) will open the postseason as the No. 3 seed and will go on the road to open the playoffs Nov. 27. To open the state tournament, the Red Elephants will visit the loser of the Norcross/Archer game from Friday.
Meanwhile, North Forsyth (6-4, 2-4) falls short of the postseason as a result of dropping its final two region games.
Trailing 10-0 in the final minute of the third period, the Raiders went on fourth-and-long in their own territory. However, Qua Coley applied the pressure for Gainesville and forced an errant throw by North Forsyth quarterback Brady Meitz.
Coley also snuffed out a promising Raiders drive, late in the opening half, with a quarterback pressure.
With Bush’s interception of Meitz late in the third quarter, Gainesville turned it into points with a 32-yard field goal by Giovanni Martinez.
North Forsyth was driving late in the fourth quarter, but Gainesville’s Jahleel Rivas-Dicks had a interception that he ran down to the Raiders’ 20.
Cheeks added a 39-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter for Gainesville.