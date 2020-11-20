High school football: Flowery Branch's big first half leads to 55-14 win against East Hall to wrap up the regular season

Flowery Branch’s run down the stretch of the regular season shows how tough it will be to beat in the postseason. On Thursday, the Falcons (8-2, 5-1 Region 8-4A) scored 48 points in the first half and rolled to a 55-14 win against East Hall to wrap up the regular season in Gainesville. After dropping the region opener against second-ranked Jefferson on Oct. 3, Flowery Branch ran off five straight wins in region play.
With the regular season in the books, now it’s time to turn the page to the postseason, which opens Nov. 27 in Flowery Branch.
The Falcons’ first-round opponent is still to be determined.
“I’m pleased with how we’re able to get started fast and put a lot of points on the board early,” Falcons coach Ben Hall said.
In the final game of the regular season, junior quarterback David Renard ran it in for a 21-yard score on the first drive, then flung a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Lusco only a few minutes later.
Senior running back Jaizen Ellingham ran in untouched on a 6-yard score, giving Flowery Branch a 20-6 lead before the end of the opening period.
Before halftime, Cameron Campbell had a 15-yard touchdown catch for the Falcons, while senior Connor Larson punched it in on another Flowery Branch score.
Malik Dryden had a touchdown run right before halftime for the Falcons.
For East Hall, quarterback Clete Cooper hit Darious Holcomb on a 17-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, Andrew Shockley added a touchdown on a kick return.
The Vikings finished with a 4-4 record overall, 1-3 in region play after having to forfeit games against Jefferson and Cedar Shoals last month.