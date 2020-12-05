High school football: Early mishaps hamper Flowery Branch in second-round loss to Marist

Flowery Branch's rivalry against Marist will continue to be one sided.
This time, the Falcons were on the receiving end of a 24-0 second-round playoff loss in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Flowery Branch had three turnovers, one an interception by Marist's Josh Moore, who is committed to Southern Cal, and it scored on a 2-yard run by Lincoln Parker to go up 14-0 in the final minute of the first half.
With the loss, the Falcons have lost in three straight seasons to the War Eagles.
Trailing by two scores late in the third quarter, Flowery Branch had a pass incomplete, which gave Marist good field position that it turned into a another 3 points.
The Falcons season ends with a 9-3 mark.