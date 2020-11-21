By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Chestatee drops final game of the season 48-7 against Cedar Shoals
Chestatee's Adriel Vargas runs with the ball against East Hall during Saturday's game at Vikings Stadium in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy - photo by Bill Murphy

Chestatee lost the final game of the season, 48-7, against Cedar Shoals on Friday. The War Eagles finished the season 0-10 and 0-6 in Region 8-4A. 

