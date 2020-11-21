Chestatee lost the final game of the season, 48-7, against Cedar Shoals on Friday. The War Eagles finished the season 0-10 and 0-6 in Region 8-4A.
High school football: Chestatee drops final game of the season 48-7 against Cedar Shoals
Latest
-
High school football: North Hall takes down Dawson County, 34-21, to wrap up regular season
-
High school football: West Hall tops Lumpkin County 56-13 to wrap up season
-
High school football: Lakeview Academy wraps up regular season with 35-16 win against Providence Christian
-
High school football: Region champion Cherokee Bluff wraps up regular season with 48-7 loss against White County
Regional events