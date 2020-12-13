High school basketball: McCall, Cleveland pace North Hall girls to win against Chestatee

Sophie Cleveland and Rylee McCall each had 13 points for the North Hall girls in a 43-35 win against Chestatee on Saturday. For Chestatee, Bowen Corley had 12 points and Logan Wiggins added 10.
Up next, the Lady Trojans visit Tallulah Falls at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
EAST HALL GIRLS 44, COMMERCE 36: Callie Dale scored 15 points and Carly Campbell added 11 for the Lady Vikings on Saturday. Up next, the Lady Vikings (4-2) host Flowery Branch on Tuesday in Gainesville.
EAST HALL BOYS 74, COMMERCE 66: Christian Torres had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Vikings on Saturday. Imre Earls knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for East Hall.
