Mother to be charged with murder in the death of her two young children
Authorities say a Gainesville woman will be charged with murder after law enforcement found her two children dead Friday afternoon at the family's home on Crescent Drive.
High school basketball: McCall, Cleveland pace North Hall girls to win against Chestatee
Sophie Cleveland and Rylee McCall each had 13 points for the North Hall girls in a 43-35 win against Chestatee on Saturday. For Chestatee, Bowen Corley had 12 points and Logan Wiggins added 10. 

Up next, the Lady Trojans visit Tallulah Falls at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

EAST HALL GIRLS 44, COMMERCE 36: Callie Dale scored 15 points and Carly Campbell added 11 for the Lady Vikings on Saturday. Up next, the Lady Vikings (4-2) host Flowery Branch on Tuesday in Gainesville. 

EAST HALL BOYS 74, COMMERCE 66: Christian Torres had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Vikings on Saturday. Imre Earls knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for East Hall. 

