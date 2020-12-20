High school basketball: East Hall girls rally to beat Banks County

East Hall's Callie Dale had 17 points as it rallied for a 52-51 win against Banks County on Saturday in Homer. Maleah Harrison had 16 points, while Audrey Griffin scored 8.
Up next, East Hall faces Apalachee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Winder.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 75, LANDMARK CHRISTIAN 48: Keke Jones had a team-high 18 points for the Lady Red Elephants on Saturday in Gainesville. Lauren Teasley finished with 16 points, while Zaria Williams scored 13.
Gainesville took a commanding lead, going up 25-13 by the end of the first period.
