By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school basketball: East Hall girls rally to beat Banks County
2020Basketball
East Hall's Callie Dale is guarded by a Chestatee defender on Friday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

East Hall's Callie Dale had 17 points as it rallied for a 52-51 win against Banks County on Saturday in Homer. Maleah Harrison had 16 points, while Audrey Griffin scored 8. 

Up next, East Hall faces Apalachee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Winder. 

GAINESVILLE GIRLS 75, LANDMARK CHRISTIAN 48: Keke Jones had a team-high 18 points for the Lady Red Elephants on Saturday in Gainesville. Lauren Teasley finished with 16 points, while Zaria Williams scored 13. 

Gainesville took a commanding lead, going up 25-13 by the end of the first period. 

High school scores can be reported by emailing sports@gainesvilletimes.com


Regional events