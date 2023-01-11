High school basketball: Big first quarter leads yield mixed results in Cherokee Bluff-Chestatee doubleheader split

The Chestatee boys (11-6, 4-3) looked unstoppable in the early going thanks six points each from Colton Wilbanks, who finished with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds, and Jarvis Weaver, who wound up with 21 points and five boards.



The War Eagles led by as many as 15 following a dunk in transition with 11 seconds to go in the early in the opening frame before Boston Kersh, who led the Bears with 16 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, answered with a quick bucket on other end four seconds later.

Still, Chestatee appeared in complete control with a 22-9 lead after the first quarter, and built as much as a 17-point advantage twice into the second before Cherokee Bluff (12-5, 5-2) began to turn the game around late in the first half with increased intensity on the defensive end and turning that effort into offense.

“I’m not surprised by the fight back,” Cherokee Bluff boys coach Josh Travis said of his Bears. “I do love it. It’s become who we are. It’s kind of our calling card at this point, but … I wish we came into the game acting like we were (already) down 15 instead of acting like someone’s going to hand us a win. Sometimes, you’ve got to get punched in the mouth to wake up and get ready to fight.’

“(Offense and defense) do affect each other. Everybody acts like defense is one thing and offense is another. … one affects the other. You can’t set up your press without scoring.”

The Bears did plenty of both in the second quarter, with the entire team contributing on the defensive end to force a large portion of Chestatee’s 19 turnovers on the night.

They turned those takeaways into 27 points in the quarter, led by nine points from Holmes on a trio of 3-pointers – part of his 14 points on the night.

And when Marlow drove the lane for a layup with seven seconds left in the half, the Bears had completed a 21-4 run over the final 3:43 to finally pull even at 36-all at intermission.

Kersh answered a pair of Wilbanks free throws to start the second half, and when Holmes added layup on the fast break on the next possession, Cherokee Bluff had taken its first lead of the game at 40-38 just 38 seconds into the third quarter.

The Bears never trailed again, and appeared to be on their way to cruising to the finish line after taking as much as an eight-point lead late in the third before settling on a 56-52 advantage late.

They built the lead to as much as an 11-point lead three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 71-60 on a transition layup from Marlow, who scored eight of his 14 points in the final frame before getting a little sloppy with the ball.

Chestatee made things interesting with six successful free throws – four by Wilbanks and two more by Hugh Prewitt – resulting from fouls off turnovers in the final minutes.

Wilbanks then scored on a stickback with the clock running down to cut the deficit to just five, but the Cherokee Bluff lead was too big, and time was too short, allowing the Bears to come away with the win.

Earlier in the evening, Chestatee’s girls (13-4, 6-1) roared out of the gate just like the boys did, and took advantage of a short-handed Cherokee Bluff (12-5, 5-2) team playing without starting point guard Kaitlyn Cook and key reserve Carson DeMars.

The Lady War Eagle scored the game’s first 15 points, eight of which came from Riley Black, who had a huge night with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and five more from Caroline Bull (13 points on the night).

The lead was 19-4 by the end of the opening frame, and reached as much as 31-8 following a 3-pointer by Bull with 3:46 left in the first half.

“The girls were focused,” Chestatee girls coach Sutton Shirley said. “We had played (Cherokee Bluff just over) a week ago in Lanierland in a really close game. We wanted to take advantage of some things that we thought we could. Early on, we were able to do that.”

Cherokee Bluff tried to cut into the lead behind freshman Claire Carlson, who for a while was the Bears only real source of offense and finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three steals.

But the Bears didn’t seem to make much headway in getting no closer than 15 points most of the second and third quarters, and trailed 49-31 heading into the fourth.

That’s when Cherokee Bluff finally began to make progress by holding Chestatee scoreless in the final fame until Bull’s two free throws with 2:27 remaining.

By that time, the War Eagles finally found some offense besides Carlson, with Emma Reynolds and Mia Williams (11 points, 9 rebounds) each completing a traditional three-point play, while Carlson added another bucket.

And when freshman Halle Wilson converted a layup off a lob from Carlson to complete a 10-0 run with 2:52 left to play, Chestatee had suddenly pulled as close as 49-41.

However, Bull’s two free throws, plus a steal and layup by Addison Boyd (9 points) four seconds later helped the War Eagles restore order, and Cherokee Bluff only briefly pulled back to within single digits once more the rest of the way.