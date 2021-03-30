East Hall selects one of its former assistant football coaches to fill top role

“I’m excited to be the next head football coach at East Hall,” Turner said. “I know that this is a special place, and we have a great opportunity here to develop players for success on and off the field. Our motto will be one of “Team First” and togetherness. It will always be about the team, and we will always make decisions in the best interest of our players and community. Our vision will be to develop the character of players while striving to be the best “East Hall” we can be on the football field. I am an East Hall graduate, I live in this area, and I am grateful for the opportunity to invest in the players here and embrace our community. I’m excited to get started and want to thank the administration for this opportunity.”



Turner spent the 2020 season as offensive coordinator for Lee Shaw at Lakeview Academy.

However, the new East Hall coach has spent the bulk of his career at Valhalla.

Previously, Turner was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2009-2017 for former East Hall coach Bryan Gray.

During his time as quarterbacks coach, Turner worked directly with quarterback Austin Parker, who finished his senior season in 2017 with 4,563 passing yards and more than 9,500 yards in his career.

“Coach Turner is able to bring to East Hall a high level of offensive knowledge and an even better understanding of our East Hall community,” Rich said. “Coach Turner is an excellent teacher in the classroom and on the field. He is willing to put in the hours to guide East Hall back into the playoffs. We are excited about the coaching staff we are hoping to assemble and the plan Coach Turner has for the program beginning with spring practice.”

In 2020, East Hall finished with a 4-6 overall mark.