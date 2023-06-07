Chestatee High set to name David Bishop as its new athletics director

Chestatee High has a new athletics director who takes on the role with a lengthy football background.
Pending school board approval next week, former North Hall football coach David Bishop will lead the War Eagles' athletic programs.
A 30-year coaching veteran, Bishop was Trojans head coach from 2014-2021, compiling a 48-42 overall record.
Bishop spent 20 years coaching football at North Hall, starting as an assistant coach for former coach Bob Christmas.
Bishop will replace former Chestatee athletics director Matt Stowers, who was named principal at Franklin County High on May 11.