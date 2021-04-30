Cherokee Bluff completes first-round baseball playoff sweep, advances for first time in school history

Cherokee Bluff’s baseball team needed just one rally to ensure that it would advance in the state playoffs.



Trailing early to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, the Bears (22-9) scored four runs in the fourth inning Thursday to take the lead in Game 1 and would got on to win 8-3 in Flowery Branch.

Then in Game 2, Cherokee Bluff closed it out fast with a 12-1 win to complete the sweep in the first-round playoff series in Class 3A. Bryce England had three homers and drove in six runs.

With the win, Cherokee Bluff advances to face the winner of the Greater Atlanta Christian/Stephens County in the second round, starting with a doubleheader on Tuesday and deciding third game Wednesday, if necessary.