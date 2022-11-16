High school basketball: Lakeview Academy's Carrick retires as girls coach after 48-year career

After 48 years of coaching basketball, Lakeview Academy girls coach John Carrick has decided it’s time to call it a career.



Entering his 13th year with the Lady Lions program, he made the difficult decision Tuesday due to health-related reasons.

“Hey, I’m 71 now,” Carrick said. “I’ll give you the perfect example. The kids are scrimmaging the other day and I’m usually out there on the court and I realized I couldn’t get out of the way in time. My legs just don’t work like they did before. I realized I can’t do this anymore.”