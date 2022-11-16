High school basketball: Lakeview Academy's Carrick retires as girls coach after 48-year career

After 48 years of coaching basketball, Lakeview Academy girls coach John Carrick has decided it’s time to call it a career.
Entering his 13th year with the Lady Lions program, he made the difficult decision Tuesday due to health-related reasons.
“Hey, I’m 71 now,” Carrick said. “I’ll give you the perfect example. The kids are scrimmaging the other day and I’m usually out there on the court and I realized I couldn’t get out of the way in time. My legs just don’t work like they did before. I realized I can’t do this anymore.”
In his place, former Lady Lions assistant coach Karen Towles has been tabbed to take the head job, Carrick said.
During his career, Carrick had success everywhere he coached, amassing 832 total wins.
And he holds Lakeview Academy and its student-athletes in the highest regard.
“Lakeview is an awesome place,” he said. “The girls are nice and all get along. There are no discipline issues.”
His longest stint was at Georgia College, where he led the women’s program for 27 years.
Carrick coached at Putman County High, in Eatonton, for nine years, eight of those with the girls program.
This year, Lakeview Academy is flush with talent as it has moved into the Georgia Independent Athletics Association.
This season, the Lady Lions are led by sophomore Dynesty Putman, who averaged 15 points a game last season and junior Ashlyn Henderson, who scored 10 a night last season.
In 2021, Lakeview Academy made the championship game of the Lanierland tournament.