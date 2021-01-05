High school basketball: Gainesville looks to turn Lanierland titles into region success

As Gainesville girls basketball coach Alan Griffin looked around Gainesville High School’s Alumni Gym following the Lady Red Elephants’ 52-37 victory over East Hall in last Wednesday’s Lanierland final, the first thing he noticed was the excitement.



Jubilation marked the faces of all his players as they celebrated the school’s first Lanierland title since 2014.

The second thing he noticed was the relief.

“Those seniors were like ‘We did it,” Griffin said. “They were over-the-moon excited, but at the same time, I think there was a little sense of relief that they had accomplished one of the goals that they always had while they were at Gainesville.”

The win was the first in a Lanierland final for the Gainesville seniors, who hadn’t gotten this close to winning Hall County’s annual holiday tournament since an overtime exit in the 2018 semifinals. It was one half of a clean sweep of the tournament (the Gainesville boys took down Cherokee Bluff in the subsequent game), and it was an accomplishment every member of the team has talked about since arriving at Gainesville.

“I think it’s a goal that every kid who enters a Hall County program sets for themselves, is to win the tournament while they’re in high school,” Griffin said. “We have five seniors this year, so that milestone was special for them, special for our program.”

Looking ahead, Griffin said he hopes the result will catapult his team forward as it stares down one of the toughest region schedules Class 7A has to offer. With matchups against powerhouse programs North and South Forsyth quickly approaching, Griffin believes the consistent defensive effort his team put in at Lanierland will be crucial to hanging in in the region race.

“Every which way we turn is a really talented team,” he said. “We’re going to just have to really focus on taking it one game at a time and giving a great defensive effort. Our defensive effort has to go through the roof in region play. I feel like our defense was what pushed us through in Lanierland, and our defense has to continue to get better and push us through this region schedule.”

Griffin has high aspirations for his squad as it continues its first season ever in 7A, and believes the team has what it takes to make some noise in Region 6-7A and even into the state tournament.

A victory at Lanierland was simply the first stop on the way to achieving those goals.

“Hopefully, we have the confidence now that we can win in a tournament,” Griffin said. “We can handle that pressure of back-to-back games, that grind of back-to-back games. I think it gives us a little bit of confidence heading into the region tournament.”