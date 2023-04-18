High school golf: Kopydlowski's 67 carries Gainesville boys to Area championship

Paced by a stellar round of 67 by Henry Kopydlowski, the Gainesville boys won the Area 4-6A championship Tuesday at Apple Mountain in Clarkesville.

Kopydlowski shot a 34 on the front nine, then a 33 on the last nine holes for a total of 5-under par to claim first in the individual standings. He won by one shot over Habersham Central’s Jack Rowe.

The top four scores for the Red Elephants combined for a 291, which was three shots clear of second-place Johns Creek.

Also for Gainesville, senior Colin Henderson was sixth overall with an even-par 72, while junior Shay Mangalat tied for seventh at 73.

With the win, the Red Elephants are qualified for the state championship meet, which is May 22-23 at the Jekyll Island Golf Course.