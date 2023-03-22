Hall County golf championships: Gainesville boys, North Hall girls lead after Day 1 at Chattahoochee

It’s unlikely that Gainesville’s boys will be able to match their record-setting performance at the 2022 Hall County championship.

However, after the first round of this year’s event at Chattahoochee, the Red Elephants have a solid shot of bringing home another team title.

On Tuesday, Gainesville’s Colin Henderson and Brigham Ralston were in a five-player tie for second after the first nine holes with scores of 1-over par 37. Adding to the Red Elephants’ score of 151 were Henry Kopydlowski (38, tied for seventh) and Nick Greene (39, tied for ninth).

Through the first round Gainesville stands with its four best scores at 7-over par.

Last year, the Red Elephants won with a blistering two-day total of 4-under par 284.

However, what matters to first-year Red Elephants coach Jason DeJiacomo is their collective resilience after a sluggish start to the day on the home course.

“Overall, we bounced back well,” DeJiacomo said. “To come away with a two-shot lead, even though we didn’t play our best, is not just good for us, but commendable to them.”