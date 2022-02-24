Gainesville City Schools offers to reinstate former basketball coach a week after he was fired

“We understand he feels like there’s probably some mistrust on our side, so we’re giving him the time he needs to make that decision,” he said. Conversations with Graham have been “very positive,” he added, but he preferred to keep them private.



Graham could not be reached for comment.

During a fiery school board meeting Tuesday evening, parents, players and educators showed up in droves to voice their support for Graham.

Some even alleged that the decision to terminate Graham was motivated by racism.

Many people have directed their anger squarely at the school system’s Athletic Director, Adam Lindsey. But others have come to his defense, especially against accusations of discrimination.

“It's disappointing that anyone would ever bring race into the conversation,” Lindsey said in an interview. “On a personal note, I am thankful for the tons of support that I've received from the Gainesville community when those allegations were made and know that they're not true.”

District officials also let go of the high school girls basketball coach, Alan Griffin, who is White. And earlier this year, they parted ways with Gainesville High head football coach, Heath Webb, also White.

“No one has questioned the character or kind of man that Chuck Graham is,” Lindsey said. “The decisions that are made are based on what we feel like is best for the athletic department.”

Furthermore, he said, all athletic decisions are made in conjunction with the principal and superintendent.

Following the uproar, officials have come to realize that in Gainesville City Schools, it’s not all about X’s and O’s.

“You always want to win, don't get me wrong,” Williams said. “But I think we saw through the conversations that relationships trump any conversation related to wins and losses for now.”

But even on the point of athletic success, Williams said they may have unintentionally put some hurdles in Graham’s way.

One of those hurdles, he said, has been limited access to school gyms, all the way down to the elementary level, which can reduce the level of talent that winds up in high schools. Moving forward, he said, they will work to allow greater access to the gyms in the evenings and on the weekends.

“Our goal is to make sure whatever resources the kids need to develop their skills and talent, that we're not going to get in the way of that happening with our facilities,” he said.

Additionally, Williams said the jump up to Class 7A in 2020 may have made it more difficult to build a winning program, though he said they had strong showing last year.

“This year, we really saw 7A kind of wear us down a little bit more than we did our first year,” he said. “Fortunately, next year we’ll be back down to 6A.”

They also “lost some talent” as seniors graduated, he added.

But ultimately, the decision to reinstate Graham “really comes back to the community's love for Chuck,” he said.

When asked if this creates a double standard — after all, Griffin is not being asked to return — Williams said they listened to the community.

“It just goes to show that we're willing to listen and we're willing to change,” he said.

“Gainesville is a place where you can have this conversation and you can disagree on something, make an adjustment or correction and move on. Because in Gainesville, we will continue to cross paths, we will continue to work with each other and support each other and educate kids. And I think it’s a good lesson for not only ourselves, but also for the community as whole, that voices matter.”

Williams believes they will “come out stronger on the other end.”

Gainesville is a family, he said, and sometimes families fight.

“We’ve had two years without a whole lot of stuff because of COVID, so it was good to have a lively group Tuesday night,” he said. “As a Red Elephant family, we love each other all the time, but sometimes we disagree and sometimes that goes public.”