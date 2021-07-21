By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Media Day 2021: Watch coaches, players talk about upcoming high school football season
The Times Sports Media Day is under way. Watch live as high school football coaches and players in Hall County discuss the upcoming season.

Cherokee Bluff: Head coach Tommy Jones; Cason Moore and Sam Stribling

 Chestatee: Head coach Shaun Conley; Luke Bornhorst and Drew Knickle

East Hall: Head coach Matthew Turner; Clete Cooper and Levi Howard

Flowery Branch: Head coach Ben Hall; David Renard and Chandler Mayfield (pre-recorded)

Gainesville: Head coach Heath Webb; Elijah Ruiz and Khaliq Maddox

