Media Day 2021: Watch coaches, players talk about upcoming high school football season

The Times Sports Media Day is under way. Watch live as high school football coaches and players in Hall County discuss the upcoming season.
Football Media Schedule
12:10: Cherokee Bluff: Head coach Tommy Jones; Cason Moore and Sam Stribling
12:30: Chestatee: Head coach Shaun Conley; Luke Bornhorst and Drew Knickle
12:50: East Hall: Head coach Matthew Turner; Clete Cooper and Levi Howard
1:10: Flowery Branch: Head coach Ben Hall; David Renard and Chandler Mayfield (pre-recorded)
1:30: Gainesville: Head coach Heath Webb; Elijah Ruiz and Khaliq Maddox
1:50: Johnson: Head coach William Harrell; Antrevius Jackson and Jake Shaw
2:10: Lakeview: Head coach Lee Shaw; Luke Cooper and Sam Perrott
2:30: Lanier Christian: Head coach Bruce Miller; Ethan Jarrard and Gabe Jaramillo
2:50: North Hall: Head coach David Bishop; Bradford Puryear and Jeremiah Telander
3:10: Riverside Military: Head coach Nick Garrett; Justin Hornick and Rodney Robinson Jr.
3:30: West Hall: Head coach Krofton Montgomery; Tilil Blackwell and Jaden White