High school football: North Hall comes up short against Madison County

The bulk of those mistakes came very early and very late, and proved to be a big difference in the game.

Still, despite being outgained 273-102 in the first half, the Trojans took advantage of a few breaks to stay within striking distance.

A roughing-the-punter penalty extended their first drive of the game, and North Hall turned it into a 13-play, 51-yard drive that Akim Reyes cashed in for a 23-yard field goal that gave the Trojans a 3-0 lead with 5:03 left in the first quarter.

However, it didn’t take Madison County long – just six plays and 2:29, to be exact – to answer, as Smith ran for 51 of the required 72 yards, including the final 7 for a touchdown that vaulted the Raiders into a 7-3 lead with 2:34 left in the opening frame.

It was more of the same throughout much of the second quarter, with Madison County converting drives of 69 and 78 yards into touchdown runs of 7 and 9 yards from Bryson Drake and Jake Ramsey, respectively, to up the lead to an apparently commanding 21-3 by the 2:09 mark left in the first half.

But after letting one break on a Jay Jay Young fumble recovery at the Madison County 37 slip away by fumbling it right back on the next play, North Hall got another opportunity late in the half.

Tanner Marsh, who was unable to play his normal quarterback position thanks to a cast on his throwing hand, rushed off the right edge and knocked the ball loose when Smith wound up to try to throw, and Dalton Hulsey pounced on the loose ball at the Madison County 25 with 1:11 left in the half.

On the next snap, Davis threw a fade to the left corner of the end zone that Ryals Puryear leapt to snag for a 25-yard TD that pulled the Trojans back into the game at 21-10 with 1:01 left in the half.

The defense then came up with another huge play after an attempted onside kick gave Madison County the ball on the North Hall 42, and the Raiders drove all the way to the 6 with time running out in the half.

The Trojans once again knocked the ball away from Smith, and this time, Britton Glover dove on the loose ball at the 2 with 7 second left, allowing the Trojans to go into intermission down just 21-10.

Madison County wasn’t going to be denied again after taking the second-half kickoff and marching 79 yards in 14 plays, all on the ground, and draining the first 7:21 of the third quarter off the clock before Zahkair Shiflet walked in from 2 yards out to extend the lead to 27-10 following a missed extra point with 4:33 left in the period.

But North Hall wasn’t about to quit, and needed just six plays and a little over a minute and a half to answer.

A 10-yard run by Ruth and an 11-yard completion from Davis to Ajay Jones, sandwiched around a 15-yard pass interference penalty, quickly put the Trojans past midfield.

Three plays later, Ruth took a handoff and found a big hole off right tackle and outraced the Madison County secondary to the end zone for a 27-yard TD that pulled the Trojans to within 27-17 with 2:51 left in the quarter.

After a three-and-out for the defense that forced Madison County to punt for the only time of the game with 11 seconds left in the period, North Hall took over just on its own side of midfield.

A 7-yard run by Ruth and Davis completions of 16 yards to Jones and 24 yards to Puryear sent the Trojans into the red zone.

Three plays late, Davis found Puryear again, this time for an 8-yard scoring strike, and North Hall was suddenly within 27-24 with 9:53 remaining.

Even after Madison County answered with another long scoring drive — this one 79 yards in 11 plays and taking 5:10 — to extend the lead to 33-24 on Ramsey’s 1-yard dive with 4:36 left, the Trojans had a chance.

Jones had apparently cut the deficit to one score again by taking a reverse around the left and scampering 52 yards for a score with about three minutes to play, but the play was negated on an illegal block in the back penalty.

The Trojans were then flagged on the next three consecutive snaps — one of which was declined — which set them back 31 yards and effectively ended the drive, which officially ended on a strip sack on fourth down.

“It’s frustrating,” Pender said. “We’re better than that. … We had the touchdown called back. Who knows what happens if we score right there. Just too many penalties.”

North Hall had one last chance when Breckan Kirby came up with a fumble recovery at his own 9-yard line with 1:09 to play.

But with their timeouts exhausted, the Trojans simply ran out of time, and their chances of making the state playoffs are also starting to run out of time with just three more regular season games remaining.

“We’ve got to win,” Pender said bluntly. “It is what it is. This was a big game for us. I’m not worried about the playoffs. I’m worried about the next game. Let’s just play the next game and try to win it. Right now, we’re a team with two wins on the season. We’re just worried about winning the next game.”

Friday’s games

East Forsyth 14, Cherokee Bluff 7

Walnut Grove 35, East Hall 8

Winder-Barrow 20, Flowery Branch 17

Lakeview Academy 61, North Georgia Christian 0

Madison County 33, North Hall 24

George Walton Academy 56, Riverside Prep 0

BYE: Gainesville, Chestatee, West Hall, Johnson