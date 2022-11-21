By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Lakeview Academy players named to All-Region in GIAA District 4
Lakeview Academy senior Landon Hanes. Photo by Altura Social

After recording 62 tackles with seven sacks this season, Lakeview Academy senior linebacker Landon Hanes has been tabbed the GIAA District 4 Defensive Player of the Year. This season, Lanes also recorded 12 1/2 tackles for a loss with two interceptions. 

Also earning First-Team All-Region distinction for the Lions were defensive lineman Stuart Daniel, defensive back Armand Long, offensive lineman Shelton Maynard, wide receiver TJ Blackwell and quarterback Clay Smith. 

Second-Team All-Region selections were defensive back Tristan Buffington, defensive back Clyde Jones, offensive lineman Evan Yaskulka, wide receiver Logan Stanley and punter Liam Weidner. 

