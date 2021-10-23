Gainesville turns it over three times in first half in loss to West Forsyth

Gainesville endured a mistake-filled first half in a 40-7 loss to West Forsyth on Friday in Cumming.
The Red Elephants (4-4, 1-3 Region 6-7A) had three first-half turnovers and a safety when the ball went out the back of the end zone on a punt attempt in the third quarter.
With the loss, Gainesville is still alive in the playoff picture, but will need to win the last two against Denmark and North Forsyth.
For West Forsyth, Keegan Stover threw five touchdowns.
Up next, Gainesville hosts Denmark on Oct. 29 at City Park Stadium.