Flowery Branch pulls away from Madison County for clutch region victory

Cam Haynes had a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown late in the third quarter to help send the Falcons (5-3, 2-2 Region 8-4A) to a 32-8 win against Madison County on Friday in Danielsville.
Early in the fourth period, Flowery Branch’s Myles Ivey ran it in for a touchdown.
Ivey ran the ball 16 times for 94 yards. Falcons quarterback David Renard completed 12 of 21 throws for 177 yards.
Marco Velasquez hit four field goals for Flowery Branch, the longest from 45 yards late in the third quarter.
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Chestateee on Oct. 29.