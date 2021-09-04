Cherokee Bluff stomps East Forsyth, 59-0, moves to 3-0 on the season

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
Cherokee Bluff continues to win the games it should as the weeks wind down to the start of the Region 7-3A schedule.
On Friday, the Bears (3-0) scored six first-half touchdowns en route to a 59-0 win against East Forsyth in Flowery Branch.
With the win, Cherokee Bluff now awaits a bye — 1/3 of the way through the regular season — and return to action in the final non-region game against Lakeside-Atlanta on Sept. 17.
After that, the Bears will endure the six-game section of the region schedule as they look to defend the title.
The latest win was made easy with a big game from quarterback Sebastian Irons, who completed 5 of 7 throws for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Jayquan Smith added on to the fire with 82 yards on seven carries.
Smith hobbled off the field early in the second quarter with an apparent injury, but appeared to be ready to go if needed in the second half.
The Bears defense, which tallied two scores, were led by Brayden Nance, who recorded one sack and one forced fumble. Nance also pounded in a rushing touchdown on the other side of the football.
Broncos senior quarterback Timothy Davis showed his playmaking ability with some flashy runs into Bears territory.
“Coach Allison does a heck of a job and has assembled a great staff” Bears coach Tommy Jones said. “The sky is the limit at East Forsyth.”
Up next, East Forsyth (0-3) hosts Whitefield Academy in Gainesville.