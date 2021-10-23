Cherokee Bluff rolls past Dawson County, moves to 4-0 in Region 7-3A

Cherokee Bluff knew it was in for a battle against Dawson County.



So, when it came down to the wire, nobody was surprised in Flowery Branch.

All that mattered, for the Bears (8-0, 4-0 Region 7-3A) is that they pulled out the 21-14 victory and secured a playoff berth Friday at Yonah Field.

“Before the game, I told our guys it was going to be a heavyweight fight,” Bears coach Tommy Jones said. “It was going to be a 12-round fight. We understood as good a football team as they are and the way they were able to execute, we knew it was going to be a marathon. We were fortunate we were able to make a handful more plays than they did.”

Jhace Justice provided three of the biggest plays for Cherokee Bluff. The junior defensive back had three sensational interceptions, including the game-winning one giving the Bears the ball back in the waning seconds. His final pick came along the sideline as the Tigers were looking to drive down the field.

He jumped the pass and juggled it some before making a dash down the sideline as a convoy of purple jerseys led the way.

This superseded the previous interception.

Justice intercepted a pass in the middle of the field after what seemed like a blown coverage to put an end to another Dawson County (4-3, 3-1) drive. His first interception of the night was on the far side of the field early in the third quarter.

“I am excited for Jhace, who did a great job making some big plays,” Jones said.

Dawson County coach Sid Maxwell agreed.

“They made a couple of plays we didn’t make,” he said. “The boys played hard on both sides. We just couldn’t make plays we needed to.”

One of those big playmakers for the Bears was Jayquan Smith.

The Bears’ senior running back had 28 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

His 84-yard run in the third quarter gave the Bluff a 21-7 lead with 9:09 to play in the period.

Cherokee Bluff relied heavy in ball control and field positioning. It needed to find ways to neutralize the Tigers offense.

The Bears took the lead, 14-7, going into halftime when Sebastian Irons threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Marlion Jackson as time expired.

Cherokee Bluff’s scoring drive was 64-yards in 16 seconds.

Irons finished the night 15-of-19 passing for 203 yards. Jackson had eight catches for 108 yards.

Dawson County controlled the first period and half before quarterback Zach Holtzclaw connected with Braedon Hubbard for a 7-yard score to go ahead 7-0 early.

The Tigers were unable to get on the scoreboard again until the fourth quarter when Jackson Grindle scored on a 14-yard touchdown run.

“I am really proud of our effort,” Jones said. “Any time you can get a region win against a good football team you’re excited about it.”

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits North Hall (also 4-0 in Region 7-3A) on Oct. 29 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.