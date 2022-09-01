Brotherly bond: Gainesville's Naim Cheeks, Lakeview Academy's Antonio Cantrell sharing success at running back

Both Cheeks, a senior running back at Gainesville High School, and Cantrell, a sophomore running back and linebacker at Lakeview Academy, have excelled thus far this season.



Cheeks, who ran for more than 1,000 yards as a junior last season, is off to a strong start in his senior campaign, having run for 174 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 74 yards for the No. 7 Red Elephants (2-0) thus far in 2022.

As the older brother, he’s apparently been a good role model on the field for Cantrell, who has run for 145 yards and four scores for the Lions (1-1) so far on the young season.

While the two don’t get much a chance to do so these days, they both have fond memories of playing football in the yards of their grandmother’s house when they were little.

And Cheeks says it didn’t take him long to realize how good Cantrell had a chance to be, though he says they didn’t really talk much about him playing organized ball back then.

“There (weren’t) too many conversations that I asked him to play football,” Cheeks said. “I kind of saw him do it and said, ‘Whoa.’ It did (take some prodding).”

And it was actually someone else close to Cantrell who finally convinced that he might enjoy playing football and do it well.

“It was my stepdad,” Cantrell said of his stepfather Dean Colburn. “We started watching football on TV. (He and Cheeks) used to play in the yard all the time, but (Colburn is) the one that got me started.”

Colburn quickly realized that Cantrell had not only an interest, but an aptitude for football after watching he and Cheeks play together in the yard a few times.

However, he said it took a little while and a lot of work together before he was ready to play organized ball.

“As kids, they would always want to play (outside) or watch cartoons,” Colburn recalled. “I put a football in (Cantrell’s) hands when he was about 10. While the other kids were out playing somewhere else, I was working with him so that when he got there (to youth football) at (age) 11, he’d be up to speed.”

Cantrell says the lessons he learned from Colburn did help him adapt to the game, and he also has taken a few lessons from Cheeks by not only watching him play in the past, but also taking heed of some brotherly advice.

“The way he moves and how to actually play football,” Cantrell said when asked about what he’s applied most to his game by watching Cheeks. “The way he cuts, and stuff like that.”

The most important thing he’s learned from Cheeks?

“Don’t get tackled too easily,” Cantrell said. “Make (defenses) work for the tackle.”

That may sound like sound like some backhanded advice, and in a way, it is.

“I let him know,” Cheeks said with a wry smile. “I check in on him a lot. I take heed of that. I mean, he’s my little brother, so I’m going to let him know.

“His game, I would say, is that he’s a hard runner, (but) not hard on contact. He’s bigger than me. He can always be bigger than me, but can he beat me?”

However, Cantrell and Cheeks both know that such exchanges are merely normal brotherly competitiveness, even if they don’t compete against each other directly.

It’s the same type of competitive dynamic that exists between Cantrell and his younger brother, 11-year-old D.J.

However, Colburn adds that all of the brothers are careful not to ever let any such competitiveness or needling get out of hand.

“They’ll trash talk each other sometimes, but it’s brotherly love,” Colburn said. “I normally let them handle it themselves.”

All kidding aside, while both Cheeks and Cantrell have different body types and running styles, they do share one common dream, which is to eventually play college football.

As a senior, Cheeks is closer to that dream, and already has at least a half-dozen scholarship offers from smaller Division I programs, a number that could keep growing as he continues to maintain his success.

Going through the process has definitely given him a lot of experience he plans to hand down to his younger brother, who figures to have similar opportunities as he continues to grow and improve in his first full season of varsity football.

“I just say, ‘Don’t let the recruiting process go to you head,’” Cheeks, who plans to visit Chattanooga this weekend and Charlotte later this season, and is also interested in Eastern Michigan, said of the advice he’s given Cantrell. “’Always play a bigger game than what your name says.’”

As much as Cantrell appreciates that advice, college football is a goal he knows is further down the road, and one he knows he must continue to work toward in able to one day reach.

“Just working on my craft,” Cantrell said when asked about his focus this season. “I don’t know which ones, but I’m looking forward to going to some camps (next summer).”