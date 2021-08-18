5 things to watch in 2021 West Hall High School football season

Building balance and experience

The Spartans’ offense is focused on being a balanced attack.

They want to make sure to keep defenses off balance.

However, this did not take place last season.

An inexperienced offensive line forced West Hall to throw the ball more frequently than normal in 2020.

So much so, senior Rodrigo Lopez led the Spartans with more than 1,000 receiving yards and was an All-State selection.

Now, those games played has provided the Spartans the experience necessary.

Defensive strength

An improved offensive line will help the defensive line.

Last season, the defense was on the field for way too many snaps to be rested.

They did a decent job keeping them in the game, despite the fatigue.

“We feel defensively, we will put ourselves in a good position,” Montgomery said. “It is our strong point.”

Players like seniors Jaden White, in the secondary, and Tilil Blackwell, an inside linebacker, will lead the way for the Spartans’ talented defense with ample returning starters.

White (72 tackles in 2020) is the heart and soul of the defense.

He has earned All-Region honors the last two seasons.

Blackwell (40 tackles in 2020) hits as hard as anyone on the field.

Both guys help anchor the middle for the Spartans.

Offensive influence

The experience on the offensive line is essential to get West Hall’s team started.

Reagan Byrd is a senior guard and the leader of the line. Last year, he was named to the All-Region first team.

Tito Hernandez started every game last season as a junior center.

An experienced person in the middle of the offensive line is important.

The experience on the line will be essential in order for the Spartans to attain a winning record.

In addition to being a standout on defense, Blackwell is set to start at running back for West Hall.

Minimizing turnovers

Montgomery is placing a premium on limiting the turnovers, as the Spartans seem primed to compete for a playoff spot against Cherokee Bluff and North Hall in Region 7-3A.

However, totally eliminating major offensive mistakes is not always realistic.

Montgomery would like to keep the turnovers to a minimum.

This will lead to more rest for the defensive line. It will also potentially create wins.

“We cannot take ourselves out of scoring positions,” Montgomery said. “This comes from experience, playing together and players trusting each other. You don’t want to have your defense playing 70-plus snaps. Teams are going to score, but you cannot have your defense gassed in the fourth quarter. We will try to play with tempo to help our defense.”

Turf set

Montgomery is focused on building his team for the season.

His focus is to control what is within his control.

There are things not in his control.

One of those things this season is the resurfacing of the field.

Spartans Stadium is getting a fresh look with a brand-new synthetic surface and freshly painted bleachers.

As you look on the field, there seems to be plenty of work ahead.

Montgomery has been told it will be ready by Week 3, the Spartans first home game against Johnson in the Battle of Oakwood on Sept. 3.

“I am looking forward to it being complete so we’re able to compete,” he said. “I wish we were practicing on it right now and getting used to the surface.”



