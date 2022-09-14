Lake Lanier Fishing Report: As weather cools, crappie fishing continues to improve

Bass: Both anglers and the fish we target welcome the cooler days and milder weather.



The nicer weather that came in this week has triggered the bass into biting.

With night time temperatures in the 50s and daytime temperatures in the low 80s, look for the power fishing to improve greatly.

The main reason anglers look forward to this time of year can be summed up in two words: top water.

We all wish the cooler weather would immediately trigger the bass into action, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Still, anglers should take advantage of the active periods like dawn, dusk, dam-generation periods and active feeding times to throw topwater plugs, swim baits and other power-fishing methods.

We are still targeting the main lake brush, but we are also paying attention to the secondary areas from the creek mouths on back into the creeks.

Seek out brush located in 15-30 feet and cast a moving lure over and around the brush before moving directly over it to employ drop shots, Ned Rigs or other soft plastics.

Power fishing will continue to improve as the days grow shorter and the weather and water temperatures cool down.

Forward-scanning sonar like Lowrance Live Target has really changed the game.

This relatively new technology can really help you to pattern where the fish are located in relation to brush, docks, bridge pilings or other fish holding targets.

Anglers can now see where the schools of bait and fish are swimming in real time and cast directly to the action.

It is almost like having a camera with a spotlight mounted under water.

The best power fishing will usually occur when the wind is up.

When there’s some chop on the water, it breaks up the surface and makes it harder for bass to detect a lure vs. the prey they are eating.

Topwater plugs like a SPRO Fat Papa, Sammy or Gunfish are all great choices when the fish are actively feeding.

Add a Gamakatsu Feathered Treble Hook to the back of your lures for better success.

More subtle lures like a Jerk Shad, Fluke or small swim baits like a Lil’ Swimmer or Kietec may be better choices when the surface is slick and smooth.

Anglers may also do better on vertical presentations when the water is calm or during slower activity periods.

When the wind is up, we have also had success throwing a Georgia Blade Premium Spinnerbait to windblow banks, points and humps.

Experiment with colors.

A white and chartreuse skirt with a gold and silver blade combination has been scoring some big fish out in the wind.

During the week and even on the weekends there is very little boat traffic after the sun goes down.

After dark, the bass have been biting around rocky points and banks.

Cast a SPRO RkCrawler or a Georgia Blade Night Time Spinner bait.

Use a quality rod like my Kissel Krafts Custom Rods and reel the lures just fast enough to feel the vibration through your rod tip.

Striper fishing has been up and down this past week, but the stripers are on the move and they are hungry.

These fish are showing signs that they are moving shallower where they are easier for anglers to target.

The stripers are starting to show up thrashing bait on the surface.

Anglers should keep moving lures lie a topwater plug, small-swim baits and even cast SPRO Bucktails to any surface activity you see.

This topwater action is just getting started, so look for it to improve as we move into the fall period.

Because the fish are moving around, trolling is a great method for both locating and catching stripers this week.

Trolling with 7 or 8 colors of lead core line and two-ounce SPRO Bucktail will produce some vicious bites this week.

Anglers who own down riggers can troll these same bucktails at around 20-feet deep with standard monofilament line.

I like to use 20-25-pound Sunline Natural Monofilament for trolling with down riggers.

Watch your electronics closely and continue trolling if you do not see any large concentrations of fish.

When you locate a large school, then anglers should either deploy herring on down lines or try power reeling large spoons or bucktails down, then reel them quickly back through the schools they see on the screens.

The nighttime Bomber/McStick bite is really not happening yet, but anglers should start to prepare for this action.

Look for the night bite to really get going as water temperature drop into the low-to-mid 70s.

Crappie fishing is improving and will continue to get better as water temperatures drop into the 70’s.

Start to look around in the back of the creeks and locate brush around deeper docks at 20-30 feet deep.

Count down small crappie jigs and work them through the branches or position your boat over the brush and down line a live crappie minnows or shad.

Drop your lures both above and down into the brush and pay attention to where you get your bites.

Night fishing for crappies is heating up as the weather cools.

Target the green dock lights or set out your own lights around the bridge pilings located toward the backs of the creeks and in the rivers.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.