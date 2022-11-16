Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Stripers biting well with the cold weather

Bass fishing has rated between fair and good. These fish are going through some changes with the colder weather we are seeing this week.



We have continued to catch bass shallow, deep and everywhere in between, so anglers have plenty of options.

The ditch pattern has really started to kick into gear as the bass feed heavily for winter.

These fish are eating a diet of shad, herring and even crawfish.

Use lures that match that forage.

Try using jerk baits, crank baits and small swim baits to target the shad and herring eaters.

Then, try jigs or finesse techniques to trick the deeper bass that are eating crawfish that are relating to the bottom.

Use the typical ditch pattern.

We have started our days shallow in the guts of rocky ditches close to the bank.

These bass are feeding on shad and herring, so use moving lures that mimic baitfish.

Cast a SPRO McStick 110 or a Lanier Baits Little Swimmer on a Spyhead to catch bass that are active shallow early in the day.

We have remained shallow as long as we are getting bites.

This activity will last longer on overcast days.

As the sun gets over the horizon, the bass will start to move out deeper into the ditches from 24-25 feet deep.

We have been throwing ¼-½ ounce Georgia Blade Jig, tipped with a twin tail or crawfish imitating soft-plastic trailer.

I like to use a rattle as I feel it gives the jig more sound and that will increases the amount of bites anglers will get.

I fish the jigs with a medium-heavy action Kissel Krafts Custom Rod and 12-14 pound Sunline Sniper Fluorocarbon.

Vary your retrieves between a drag and drop and a hopping action and let the bass that bite let you know their preference.

There are still several patterns that are working.

On windy days, cast a 3/8-ounce Georgia Blade Premium Spinner Bait to rocky windblown points.

Even with water temperatures dropping into the 50s, we are still seeing a little bit of topwater action.

Other lures like a swim bait fished on an underspin, or even casting SPRO Bucktails or jigging spoons, can all work well in the right conditions.

We continue to catch bass after dark on rocky secondary points leading into the cuts and ditches.

Use a deep-diving crank bait, like a SPRO Little John DD or try slow rolling a Georgia Blade Premium Nighttime Spinnerbait.

Crawl these lures through the rocky bottom and hold on.

Stripers: The striper fishing is good. These fish are biting very well as the colder weather arrives.

These hard-fighting predator fish are concentrating on feeding.

If you locate the large threadfin shad and herring schools, you should be in the right area.

The topwater activity this past week was good, especially in the afternoons and toward dark.

Keep your favorite surface or subsurface plugs ready to cast to surfacing fish at all times.

Walking baits, like a Zara Spook or SPRO Fat Papa 30, will coax bites from stripers that are feeding on the larger herring.

These same lures will coax the shad eaters, but try downsizing to a Chug Bug or even a SPRO Epop 80 for better luck when the bait is smaller.

Subsurface lures like a buck tail or McStick are also great choices for casting to stripers that are thrashing the surface.

If you are not seeing schooling fish, then we have to rely on our electronics since they are our eyes under water.

Anglers should use standard 2/D sonar activity to see fish that are located under the boat, but side imaging is also a great way to locate fish you might have missed out to the sides of the boat.

I like to set my Structure Scan at 150 feet as that allows me to cover a 300-foot wide path and see fish that I may have missed with traditional 2/D. Forward-scanning technology is also extremely helpful, especially when the stripers are schooling out in front of the boat.

With this technology, you can lead the fish and track where they will surface next.

Traditional methods like fishing with live herring, shad or even trout on flat lines and down lines can still be your most productive method as stripers will almost always eat a live bait that you put in front of their noses.

Pay close attention the exact depth that the fish are relating to and set your lines out just above where you mark fish.

Trolling a Mini Mack umbrella rig has been productive for picking off stripers that are keying in on shad.

Set your lines out so that your rigs run from 15-25 feet deep and pull these rigs at around 2 mph.

There are still lots of stripers feeding after dark.

Get our your Bomber Long A’s, SPRO McSticks or try v-waking a Redfin or a SPRO Zero Minnow 130 and make casts to windblown backs out around the islands and also the lighted boat docks in the creeks where large concentrations of shad and herring are located.

Crappie fishing has rated all over the place.

Some crappie anglers are saying it has been a little tougher, probably because the crappie will move out deeper with the colder weather.

Start fishing your crappie jigs or live minnows on weighted lines from 15-35 feet deep and vary your depths based on where you are marking schools of crappie on your electronics.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.