Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Locate the thermocline to bring in the most largemouth, spotted bass

Lake Lanier’s water level is at 1,070 feet or right at a foot below full pool of 1,071.

Lake surface temperatures are in the mid to upper 80’s.

The main lake and creeks mouths are clear to slightly stained.

The creeks and rivers are clear to stained.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass: There seems to be a solid thermocline setting up over most of the lower lake.

I am seeing a definitive line at around 25-28 feet deep.

Knowing how deep the thermocline is can help you narrow your searching efforts to catch both spotted and largemouth bass.

The schools of spotted bass are hanging around brush piles located at 20-35 feet deep.

The best brush will be located near ditch, creek and river channels or on the ends of long point or humps away from the banks.

Forward scan can really make the difference when you are targeting bass located over brush in summer.

During the early morning or major-feeding periods, the bass may be roaming out away from the brush.

Having the ability to see where these active fish are set up can make the difference.

During lulls in the action, you can also tell when the bass have settled down around brush.

We have had success with several different lures recently.

Keep and open mind and let the bass indicate what they prefer.

Our top three techniques this past week have included topwater plugs or sub-surface lures like the SPRO Pop 80 or a fluke style Jerk Shad.

Secondly, a dropshot has been extremely productive with a Lanier Baits Tri-Colored worm. Last, but not least, spy baits like a SPRO Spin John 80 or a Dual Realis 80 in clear or natural colors.

My tackle set up for the dropshots and Spy Baits are basically the same.

I love my Kissel Kraft Custom medium weight-spinning rod for both techniques because I can really the fish bite my lure bite.

These rods also have a fairly-limber parabolic action that allows fish to get hooked instead of a fast action, which may take the bait away from bass without hooking them.

I use Sunline Bright SX1 Braid as my main line tied to a 3-5 foot leader of seven-pound Sunline Fluorocarbon.

Other fishing methods, like casting a SPRO Little John DD, A Georgia Blade Jig and small swim baits on a Shad Spin around brush are working well.

Striper fishing is good.

As the thermocline gets even more established, it will concentrate the stripers for the deeper downline bite.

Before the blueback herring were introduced to Lanier, summertime fishing used to tough.

Start your day with a visit to your local bait store.

Make sure to buy several dozen bluebacks. I have heard some anglers say they are running out of bait in a 1/2-day of fishing.

It is extremely important to keep lively herring in a well-maintained live well.

Ask the people at the bait store to tell you how much salt and ice to use so that your herring stay lively.

It’s not hard to go through dozens of herring, ready for when you find the big schools of stripers from 25 feet or deeper.

Hook herring through the nose with a Gamakstu Octopus Hook.

Give you baits about 10 minutes before checking.

Power reeling is a productive technique to use in the summer.

Pay close attention to your electronics.

When you see the tell-tale Arches or ‘sketti,’ that indicate stripers under your boat.

Have a lure or live bait ready to drop below the striped bass, then speed reel it back up through the school.

Always try this power-reeling technique with your live baits too.

I have caught stripers on dead herring by using the same technique and power reeling them to the surface.

Many people power reel large spoons, like the Ben Parker Spoon.

I have also had some good success over the years by power reeling a two-ounce White SPRO Buck tail Jig.

Drop your lures down on a tight line and be prepared to engage your reel.

Set the hook, if you feel a strike on the fall.

The strikes you will get by power reeling are intense.

I swear I have ripped a rotator cup performing the crazy technique.

Some stripers are being taken after dark around boat docks or around the bridges with Hydro Glow Lights.

Try pitching a live herring and Gizzard Shad to any lighted docks located near deeper water.

Crappie fishing remains slow.

Crawl small jigs on light line through brush piles or timber from 20-40 feet deep.

It may gather some bigger fish, but don’t expect good numbers.

Continue to use downlined spot tail minnows, small shad or crappie minnows after dark under Hydro Glow lights on the docks or bridge pilings.

Kids Carp Fishing Report: Call them what you wish: Bugle Mouth Bass, North Georgia Redfish or just plain old carp.

If you want your kids (or parents) to have fun actually catching fish during the heat of day, this may be just what the fish doctor ordered.

Carp love human activity and they can often be found around beaches, marinas, campgrounds or boat ramps.

They fight like mad, bite all day long and seem to love areas where humans swim.

Open a can of corn.

Take half a handful and chum it out in the area you will be fishing.

Take a light-spinning rod and reel or a Zebco 33 and put a small Aberdeen-style hook with a few kernels threaded on to it and cast it out where you chummed the handful of corn and hold on.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.



