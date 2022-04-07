Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Fishing the banks for bass is at its best in the spring

Lake Lanier water level is above full pool and on the rise.



Look for levels to be over a foot above full pool of 1,071 feet by this weekend.

Lake temperatures have ranged from the upper 50’s on the main lake and into the low 60’s in sunny protected coves.

The water is clear on the main lake, but water in the creeks and rivers can range from slightly stained to muddy where the rain runs off flows into the lake.

Keep an eye out for floating debris any time you see a significant rain event.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear down to Hwy. 20, but will get stained to muddy when any rain run off enters the river.

They will probably be pulling a lot of water.

Make sure to check generation schedules before heading out to the river below Buford Dam at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing has been very good for numbers and decent for size too.

The bass are still mostly on a pre-spawn and spawning pattern.

Historically, April and May are the best months to beat the banks and catch fish shallow.

It’s hard not to get locked into the docks or shallow areas this time of year.

There are so many bass that move shallow and the bigger females will follow them in.

The bass will, at times, bite any lure you can get in front of them.

Skipping a shaky head docks can become addictive.

First of all, it looks cool to your fishing pal when you can skip these lures into areas that other anglers can’t reach.

Secondly, and probably most important, a lure skipped on the surface mimics a shad escaping prey and often triggers a bite.

I estimate at least 50% of your bites will come on the initial fall.

No feeling a “tap” or even resistance.

You will just see the line swim away. Catch up with them and set the hook.

So maybe catching 20-40 bass under three pounds is not your thing.

Maybe you would prefer catching 3-5 big bass?

If this is the case, you might decide to stow your soft plastics and get out your bigger lures.

Sorry, LJ!

I used to think a SPRO BBZ1 six-inch swim bait was too large to catch fish on Lake Lanier.

That was until the designer of the BBZ1 Bill Seamentel pointed out I was fishing a six-inch trick worm.

Then he fished out of the back of my boat and beat me 5 to 1.

And his five fish were all big ones and mine weren’t.

Here is a crazy thing we did not so long ago: Take a Georgia Blade Premium Night time Spinner Bait and fish it in the daytime around stained or muddy water.

The blade generates a significant ‘thump’ that the bass can actually feel through their lateral lines.

Not all bass spawn in the coves.

Take a Georgia Blade Spinner Bait or a SPRO McStick 110 and run and gun the reef markers.

This pattern is just starting to set up, but it will be my go-to pattern in the next month.

Email me at esaldrich@yahoo.com if you want to schedule a trip.

Night fishing is good.

Many anglers run the dock lights and that pattern has been strong.

Cast a McStick or Lanier Baits Jerk Shad to the fish you see.

We didn’t have the green lights in my day, but I assure you not every bass is swimming around lights.

Tie on a Georgia Blade Nighttime Spinner Baits or a SPRO RkCrawler and hit those dark, rocky points leading into the spawning coves.

Striper fishing has been very good and there are a lot of fish setting up in the coves and creeks all over the lake.

The patterns have ranged from casting topwater plugs to downlining herring or gizzard shad at 20–40 feet deep.

If you have been able to locate fish in the last couple of weeks, then start your searches around where you found fish before.

If not, then scan your maps for ditch channels that have fresh water flowing in and 50 feet of water in the middle.

Scan these areas with your electronics.

If you do not see bait, move on until you do.

The bait of choice in the spring for most anglers are blueback herring.

The herring follow the same paths that the striped bass do year round.

Herring supply a constant flow of food for stripers and other predator fish.

Stripers also eat about anything that they can find, but gizzard shad supply a big meal when the fish move up shallow.

Trolling Umbrella Rigs in the mouths of the coves has been a viable option of anglers that want to cover water.

Troll these offerings on a planner board or directly behind the boat at 2 mph.

The nighttime bite with SPRO McStick cast to the lights has been productive.

Casting streamers on a fly rod are to the lights has also been very good.

Crappie fishing is good, but the fish are following the bait.

Seek out docks or channel swings from 10-20 feet deep.

If the water is stained to very stained, fishing can still be great.

If the water in your area is very muddy, then move around and find clearer water.

Trolling, shooting jigs around docks or casting bobbers and down lining minnows from your own docks have all been good!





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.