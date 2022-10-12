Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Crappie fishing is strong for anglers adept at locating productive areas

Bass fishing seems to be good one day and tough the next.

One of the reasons is that ‘turnover’ or lake stratification is occurring. The second is probably just the fact that the bait schools are moving around and the fish are roaming around with them.

It seems like you can fish an area that seems completely devoid of fish only to run 100 yards to the next point and find fish schooling.

It seems to be easier to find the areas that don’t have fish schooling than it does to find them busting on the surface.

The fish are still in the creek mouths, but they seem to be tougher to catch than the fish that are midway back into the creeks.

Anglers can make adjustments and still catch them good out deep, but we have moved a little shallower this past week.

Start your days on back in the creeks or in the rivers.

Target the entrances to major coves.

Look for structure like rock and clay that has cover like brush or boat docks.

If there is a ditch leading into the cove, then that would be the best place to start.

Keep moving until you connect with a few fish.

Then work those productive areas thoroughly.

If it is calm and sunny, we have slowed down and picked areas apart starting out with finesse baits.

Small topwater plugs like a Sammy 90, small-medium diving crank baits like a SPRO little John MD or a Lanier Baits five-inch finesse worm on a Gamakatsu Alien Head jig head are working.

Cast these offerings to the docks and any rock or brush that you can find in the spot you are fishing.

If the wind is blowing or there is a weather front moving through, then we have been moving around a little more employing power-fishing methods like burning a Georgia Blade Premium Spinner Bait or throwing large topwater plugs like a SPRO Fat Papa 130 or an E-Pop 80.

Make casts to brush or rock piles and keep moving until you find active fish.

Night fishing remains your best bet of catching both numbers and sizes in our boat.

Plus, you will probably have the whole lake to yourself.

Grab your SPRO RcKrawlers and Georgia Blade Night time Spinner Baits and go grind them around rocky points and lighted boat docks.

Striper fishing has still rated pretty good, but you need to plan on moving around until you find them.

Then you will probably have to move around to keep up with them.

These fast, powerful fish are targeting herring and the herring move around so the stripers will follow close behind.

Continue to keep a topwater plug or a SPRO Buck Tail tied on a rod that you can cast long distances.

My Kissel Krafts Custom Medium Heavy, eight-foot casting rod allows me to launch a plug or buck tail a mile on 20-Sunline Natural Monofilament.

Trolling continues to be a very good way to find these pelagic fish.

The stripers have been pretty consistently in the mid-lake region feeding around main lake humps, points and the pockets close to the creek mouths.

Use you electronics to scan the areas where you troll and drop down live bait or continue to troll in the areas where you mark fish.

Once you locate a school of fish, then set out a combination of flat (weightless) and down (weighted) lines out with herring.

Because the lake is turning over, the fish can be swimming shallow or deep.

That is why you want to give them options.

The stripers are feasting on big herring, so buy the largest you can or consider baiting a line or two with trout to trigger a big bite.

Night fishing is improving, so grab you Bomber Long As or SPRO McSticks and get out from dusk to around midnight.

If the wind is blowing, we have had luck casting to windy banks out on the main lake islands.

Whether the wind is blowing or its calm, the lighted boat docks are always worth fishing.

Crappie fishing has been good for the anglers who can locate the productive areas.

Crappie swim around in schools, so where you catch one you should catch a bunch.

Locate docks with brush midway on into the backs of the creeks.

Whether you fish day or night, the same small crappie jigs or live minnows will work.

Use your electronics to find the bait and the crappie should be close by.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.