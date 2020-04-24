High school baseball: Brewer steps down as Chestatee coach

Chestatee High athletic director Matt Stowers announced Friday that baseball coach Jon Brewer has resigned his position, which was made public through a press release by Hall County schools communications athletics director, Stan Lewis.

Brewer coached the War Eagles from 2017-2020.

“Jon has left our program in great shape,” Stowers said. “He has helped our student athletes gain respect from competitors on the diamond. Moving forward, we will be searching to find the right coach to take our program to the next level.”