East Hall boys basketball coach steps down after two seasons in charge

After orchestrating a rather significant improvement within East Hall’s boys basketball program, Tommy Yancey has stepped down as its coach after two seasons in charge.
Yancey stepped down to accepted a position at Habersham Central, Vikings athletics director Adam Rich said Wednesday.
In 2022, East Hall finished with a 16-9 mark and won its first Lanierland title since 2011.
Yancey stepped in as Vikings head coach during the 2020-21 season, compiling a 6-19 mark.
A search to find a new coach has already started, Rich said.
Prior to coaching at East Hall, Yancey spent three seasons at George Walton Academy. He also coached at Schley County, Grace Christian Academy, Coastal Georgia College and St. John’s River State (Fla.).