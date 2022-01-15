Robert Terry's 27-point night carries North Hall boys past Cherokee Bluff

North Hall (16-3, 7-1) played its uptempo brand of basketball from the opening tip.



The pace allowed the Trojans to build momentum throughout the entire night.

North Hall pushed the ball up the floor for open jumpers or easy baskets by Robert Terry.

The senior forward scored 27 points in the paint.

Whenever he was not scoring inside, Terry was attacking the boards.

It gave the Trojans plenty of second opportunities.

For four quarters, North Hall remained consistent to its plan: play with energy and remain unselfish.

“We have a non-negotiable standard in playing hard and being unselfish,” Kendall said. “We luckily have good depth.”

Sam Gailey chipped in with 15 points for North Hall.

On the night, eight of 13 players scored for the Trojans.

Kendall was concerned about the Bears (7-10, 3-5) coming into the game.

Cherokee Bluff, which had its two-game winning streak snapped, could not get into any groove or consistency on offense.

The only player in double-figure for the Bears was junior Carlos Marlow, who finished with 18 points.

Cherokee Bluff made some runs throughout the night, but not enough to get over the hump.

NORTH HALL GIRLS 52, CHEROKEE BLUFF 48: The Lady Trojans are not the biggest team around.

However, the Lady Trojans may be the most efficient in the area from outside the perimeter.

It was evident in Friday night’s Region 7-3A matchup against county foe the Lady Bears.

North Hall (12-6, 4-4) knocked down seven 3-pointers to Cherokee Bluff’s one.

The Lady Trojans made a good percentage of shots from beyond the arc throughout the game.

Rylee McCall had a solid night hitting three of the their 3-pointers.

The senior finished with a team-high 22 points.

AB Gilleland chipped in with two 3-pointers of her own before finishing with 11 points for the Lady Trojans.

Cherokee Bluff (8-10, 3-5) kept the game close through three quarters, behind its relentless play and the continued growth of Taliah Gaither. The freshman center was solid around the basket for the Lady Bears.

She finished with a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Impressive enough since the Lady Trojans kept two defenders around her the entire game.

Gaither was the only player in double figures for Cherokee Bluff, whose lone 3-pointer took place in the final quarter.