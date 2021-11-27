Reisman, Raven carry Red Elephants boys to win over White County

Playing non-region basketball games is about more than just securing wins.



This is exactly why Gainesville and many other teams schedule the challenging games they do early in the season.

The Red Elephants’ head coach Chuck Graham has purposely made the schedule to help the team navigate through adversity behind tough scheduling.

Gainesville picked up a win at the fourth annual North Georgia High School Showcase. The Red Elephants (2-1) beat White County 59-41 at Cherokee Bluff on Friday.

Graham is always happy for a win but knows there are levels to building a team and program.

“It definitely helps, especially this tournament,” Graham said. “Being able to replicate state tournament environment is tough. But when you’re playing the caliber of teams, like we are in this tournament, it kinda makes it easy when you have that environment. Guys can get their feet wet. This was a playoff atmosphere.”

Gainesville’s win was a bounce back game after Tuesday’s 82-48 defeat to the hands of Sequoyah High in the Mickey Long Tournament at Gainesville.

The Chiefs are a state tournament caliber team. They are an experienced squad, which forced its will on the Red Elephants young team. Sequoyah is a disciplined bunch with the ability to shoot the basketball from all over the court.

“Playing a team that was experienced, and is going to be a contender in the state, I think it does nothing but give our guys experience,” Graham said. “At this time of the year, of course, you want to win every game, but it is about how you’re playing that is more important than the actual results.

“If you can learn and play because you can’t replicate the play in practice in the preseason it will make us better in the long run.”

For the Red Elephants, Charlie Reisman led the way with 16 points, while Dre Raven scored 13.

UNION COUNTY GIRLS 57, CHEROKEE BLUFF 46: Timber Gaither had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, five steals and a block for the Lady Bears on Friday.

Also for Cherokee Bluff, Kaitlin Cook scored eight points and Finley Millwood added seven points.





High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.