SERIES: Interest cultivated early in coaching basketball for East Hall's Justin Wheeler

His style of being a defensive-minded person fits well at East Hall. The banners may no longer be hanging from the rafters, but the program’s man-to-man style of play still dominates. Wheeler has had a chance to work with former East Hall coaches Seth Vinning and Joe Dix.



It was the times with Dix (now coaching at Collins Hill) where Wheeler learned something about himself.

“I have always been aggressive as a defensive player,” Wheeler said. “Once I got here, I wanted to press. I thought I was a pressing coach, until I met coach Dix. I realized I could do this every play.”

East Hall does not press as much now because of the numbers. It is something Wheeler would like to see grow because in his fourth and fifth year at Valhalla, the Lady Vikings had the numbers to play Wheeler’s style of basketball.

Dix is one of many mentors for Wheeler.

He has surrounded himself and picked the minds of many.

This includes his current assistant Joey Rider (formerly the girls head coach), former Georgia State men’s basketball coaches Rod Barnes and Ron Hunter, former Vanderbilt head coach Keith Stallworth, and also Wheeler’s older brother, Curtis.

Wheeler’s passion for high school basketball was implanted long before he ever reached high school. His father, Curtis Wheeler, Sr. coached high school basketball. When he retired from the military, and moved the family to North Augusta, SC, the younger Wheeler’s thirst and passion for the game grew leaps and bounds.

North Augusta, S.C., which is just across the Savannah River from Augusta, was a hotbed for basketball at the time.

Players like Will Avery (Duke), Ricky Moore (Connecticut), and Antonio Grant (South Carolina), were just some of the names fans were interested in following.

Wheeler remembers going crazy after seeing a 6-foot-6 Grant dunk the basketball in 1995. This left an impression on Wheeler, who immediately fell in love with the game.

North Augusta High built a strong basketball program in the late 1990’s to about the mid-2000’s. Wheeler watched the excitement of the program grow and build into a storied program. He watched his older brother, Curtis, make deep runs into the state finals only to fall short. As an eighth grader, the younger Wheeler made a commitment to basketball. He dropped football because he wanted to follow in the footsteps of the players before him.

However, Wheeler hated middle school.

One reason, he said, was his father held him back in the sixth grade since he was ahead academically and it would help athletically.

Secondly, he did not like the middle school gym. It did not have the passion, layout, and excitement the North Augusta High school had for him.

“That gym was where it happened for me,” he said. “Watching Tonio and my brother come through. I just fell in love with HS basketball.”

While his brother’s high school teams were unable to win the state championship, the younger Wheeler had some lofty expectations from the community.

Everyone believed they would be the group of players to win the state basketball title. You could not tell Wheeler they wouldn’t have success in high school. All the guys in his community and school were headed to North Augusta.

As sophomores, the team was ranked preseason No. 1 in South Carolina.

The team lost in the Elite Eight and Gaffney won the state championship.

This was the first time Wheeler had experienced East Hall basketball. North Augusta played East Hall during summer basketball camps.

However, year before winning the state championship in 2002, the Gaffney High staff spent time in Hall County studying and learning how the Vikings utilized their press with the athletes it had. Gaffney took the lesson and built a dynasty on the backs of former NFL standout Sydney Rice, which kept Wheeler from ever winning a state title.

As a junior guard, Wheeler held offers from Wofford, UNC-Wilmington, and Coastal Carolina. During his senior summer, Wheeler dropped basketball for football. He was thinking about life beyond high school. Duke and Vanderbilt offered him immediately to play football.

If you Google his Vanderbilt football profile, Wheeler mentioned wanting to be a high school basketball coach. He still loves being on the East Hall sideline because of the basketball community. They support the program long after they have left, like those loyal fans at North Augusta.

“They coolest thing is they embrace the style of pressure defense and uptempo basketball,” Wheeler said. “It is just the tradition of East Hall. The community is like a family.”