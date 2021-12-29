LANIERLAND GIRLS: 'Nothing-to-lose attitude' carries Lakeview Academy girls to semifinals win against Flowery Branch

Lakeview Academy’s girls basketball team entered the 62nd edition of the Lanierland Tournament with little in the way of expectations.

Why should they?

It was the seventh-seed and has had a sluggish start to the 2021-22 season.

However, a huge semifinals upset Wednesday has the Lady Lions (3-7) feeling good about the county championship tournament.

Joelle Snyder scored 22 points, 17 in the first half, as Lakeview Academy beat Flowery Branch 50-36 at Gainesville High.

“This is the first game we all have come together as a team,” Snyder said. “Our bench was so lively. Everybody was cheering for each other. Everyone was giving their all.”

With the win, the Lady Lions will face North Hall for the Lanierland title at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Hall.

Lakeview Academy is looking for its first Lanierland championship in school history.

Against Flowery Branch, Lakeview Academy took control of the game from the opening-tip.

The Lady Lions knocked down shots, corralled rebounds as a team, and played defense together.

Snyder and Dynesty Putman got things rolling for Lakeview Academy.

Its backcourt played with poise and the moment was not too big for them.

Putman found her way through the Lady Falcons defense.

Lakeview Academy held a 22-5 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Lions’ confidence continued to build with every possession, despite having to withstand a scoring storm.

Flowery Branch picked up the defensive intensity in the second period and through most of the third quarter.

Leading the charge for the Lady Falcons was Shaina Kriews.

Their senior guard led the team with 17 points, while Alana Veiga chipped in with 11 points.

“Holding on to it, (the lead) it was tough,” Lakeview Academy assistant coach Karen Towles said. “Jumping ahead has not been something we have done all season. We haven’t had that opportunity to feel that confidence.”

Lakeview Academy battled through the Lady Falcons’ storm and never buckled.

The crowded gym was amazed with every Lady Lions shot made, and critical rebound corralled by the Lady Lions.

When the final buzzer went off, every person on the Lakeview sideline was looking for someone to hug.

“None of us expected to be on this side of the bracket,” Snyder said. “Let alone get into the finals. We came back, essentially, with the same roster.”

Putman chipped in with 10 points.

However, one of the biggest contributors was Ashlyn Henderson. The Lakeview Academy sophomore post player finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, along with a handful of blocked shots.

“I think we saw how much smaller they were compared to us, especially with our post player,” said Snyder, of Henderson. “She went after every rebound. I think she was the key to our offense.”

“She’s got the ability and size but she has to believe in herself,” Towles said. “It is showing that she is starting to believe in herself.”

“We thought we would be playing for seventh and eighth-seeds,” Towles said. “They’re playing with a nothing-to-lose attitude. It’s crazy. We’re going to talk with (head) coach (John) Carrick. I am just stepping in during his sickness.”

Carrick has not coached in Lanierland this season, due to COVID-19 precautions.

The coach, however, was not too far from the team’s victory celebration in the locker room.

Lakeview Academy jumped on FaceTime with the veteran coach.

“I don’t think anyone scouting us would have any good film to scout,” Towles said. “We haven’t played any good minutes together (until now).”