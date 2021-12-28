LANIERLAND: North Hall girls outlast Cherokee Bluff in first-round battle

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

North Hall's girls dug out of an early nine-point hole to beat Cherokee Bluff 42-37 in the first round of Lanierland on Tuesday at Lakeview Academy.

"We have a lot of people in our locker room who are capable of scoring and are being unselfish, which is great." Lady Trojans coach Kristi House said. "You always ask that of kids these days but it's hard to sell, so to see everyone go out there and contribute, it was awesome."

AB Gilleland paced the Lady Trojans with seven points, while the Lady Trojans held the Lady Bears to three third-quarter points.

We're just super excited, our lockerroom's upbeat." House said. "The kids, that was their goal, one day at a time, get this win, and then move on and see what we can do tomorrow."

With the win, North Hall faces the Gainesville/Johnson winner at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals at Gainesville High.

Cherokee Bluff faces the Gainesville/Johnson loser in the consolation round at noon on Wednesday.