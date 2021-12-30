LANIERLAND BOYS: Gainesville boys take down Lakeview Academy in semifinals, set up chance at 6th straight county championship

Basketball is a game of runs.

Gainesville knew this coming into the Lanierland Tournament.

The top-seeded Red Elephants patiently endured a momentary late lull, before topping Lakeview Academy 60-42 in the county championship semifinals Wednesday at Gainesville.

With the win, Gainesville will face East Hall in the tournament championship, looking to make it six straight at Lanierland.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at North Hall.

And the crowd, after the 2020 tournament was capped for attendance, due to COVID-19 precautions, will be epic.

“I think this is big for the community,” Red Elephants coach Chuck Graham said. “This is huge for the community.”

Gainesville (4-9) came into the tournament looking to get itself back into playing its level of basketball.

The Red Elephants defense is like a stampede with the number of players applying pressure on defense.

Gainesville came out with the purpose of pushing the tempo and forcing Lakeview Academy to play faster.

This game plan worked in the Red Elephants favor from the opening tip.

They ran out to a halftime lead of 29-13.

It did not matter who Gainesville threw out the floor, the dropoff was minimal on the defensive end.

Gainesville’s defense ran things up with its scoring coming from Ellis Pitts.

The sophomore forward finished with a team-high 15 points, while junior Charlie Reisman poured in 13 points.

Then there were a number of Gainesville players who scored from sheer easy defensive scoring opportunities.

Lakeview Academy looked to make a run behind Isaiah Rico.

The junior scored a team-high 13 points. Liam Weidner had 11 points, all in the big third quarter, for the Lions.

“Lakeview kept fighting,” Graham said. “We had to compete. Lanierland is a different atmosphere.”

Graham knows the significance of playing a rival like East Hall. He also knows the Red Elephants aren’t defending last year’s championship.

“They put an emphasis on the results,” he said. “They have to focus on what gets you to possibly the sixth straight title.”







